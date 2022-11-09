LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs started accepting applications for energy bill assistance for all Texans.

The Energy Bill assistance program was started Summer 2022. There was a high demand that applications were overflowing, causing TDHCA to put a pause in order to catch up.

TDHCA opened applications again on November 4.

“We launched Texas utility help, so that we could serve individuals that might not have local assistance available. But even just widespread Texan saw a lot of high bills from last winter and from last summer. And so, we realize that those households are still in need,” Kristina Tirloni, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs spokesperson, said.

The utility help focuses on serving individuals, families and those who may be low income.

Tirloni said it would “help pay the any past due bills that a renter or homeowner has so that can be passed to utility, propane gas, water or wastewater.”

This funding is available to renters or homeowners who are behind in their utility bills and wastewater bills.

It also “provides those individuals with payments for their past due and up to potentially $2,400 of future payments for utility and up to $600 for water wastewater,” Tirloni said.

TDHCA has distributed over $15 million in energy bill assistance equaling to 7,000 households.

Tirloni told Everythinglubbock.com that most of the funding comes from federal budget items and federal agencies.

If you need help paying your utility bills, Texas Utility can help you just have to apply.