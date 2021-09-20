Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Houston police officer has died and another was injured during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man who the officers were attempting to arrest.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says both officers were shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in an apartment complex in the city’s northeast side around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Police Chief Troy Finner says the other officer is in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities didn’t identify the man the officers were attempting to arrest.

