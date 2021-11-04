Houston Police sergeant arrested for sexual assault, indecency with a child

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 23-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, Houston police chief Troy Finner announced on Wednesday.

Sgt. Tung Tran was arrested on Tuesday after a criminal investigation was conducted by the Hedwig Village Police Department, Finner said. Tran refused to provide any statement to the investigators.

Hedwig Village police chief David Gott said that Tran was a family friend of the victim and there is no indication that he used his status as a police office to commit the crimes.

Statement from Police Chief @TroyFinner on arrest of an HPD officer:#hounews pic.twitter.com/4xJqpGwMyk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 3, 2021

“I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year employee, who was immediately relieved of duty when the accusations were brought to our attention,” Finner said in a statement.

Hedwig Village police continue to conduct the investigation, while HPD’s internal affairs division will conduct an administrative investigation.

“Due to the ongoing investigations, I want to respect the judicial process and will not comment further,” Finner said.