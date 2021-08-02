Houston swimmer and two-time Olympian Cammile Adams talks about beating the “Olympic Hangover”

HOUSTON – We all watch the games but what is it really like to compete in the Olympics?

Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sat down with two-time Olympian and Cypress native Cammile Adams to talk about her journey and how she overcame the “Olympic Hangover”.

Now Adams has traded here swimsuit for a business suit. She’s a business owner with six SafeSplash swim school locations throughout Houston. The past year proved to be another stressful and mentally difficult year for Adams. Adams didn’t let the stress of running her business through the pandemic stop her, she focused on mentoring and providing life skills to her own employees, the majority of whom are high-school and college-aged women.

For more, please visit: www.safesplash.com