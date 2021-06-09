Houston weather – more days feeling like 100+, watching the tropics next week

HOUSTON (CW39) – Wednesday’s weather story is basically more of the same, meaning another round of temps in the low 90s this afternoon, but feeling like 100-103 with the humidity.

Heat continues to make headlines for much of the U.S., especially in the north central part of the country and into the northeast where highs have been in the 90s. Minneapolis, for example, had a high of 96 yesterday, which was 19 degrees above average!

Locally, there is very little change in the heat through the weekend. If anything, the temps may actually creep up a tad for Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure overhead is responsible for the heat and lack of rain. We expect that dome of high pressure to break down a bit in Texas next week, which opens the door for the return of scattered rain.

Looking even farther ahead, we can’t help but notice that the American and European long-range models are hinting at the potential of a developing low in the Gulf of Mexico.

Keep in mind, A LOT can change between now and then, but as of now this scenario simply has our attention and is worth watching. If something takes shape in the Gulf, it likely wouldn’t have an impact here until the end of next week.