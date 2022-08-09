Young smiling businessman going to work by bike. Man in suit riding bicycle on sidewalk in morning.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have been on TikTok lately, you’ve seen the growing popularity of alternative forms of transportation, like public transit, walking and bicycles.

There are great reasons behind getting away from driving. Walking and bicycling are great forms of exercise and are very good for your heart health.

A new report from ARRIS Composites is taking this conversation one step further and looks at the best cities in the country for bicyclists.

They looked into various metrics measuring a city’s friendliness toward biking infrastructure, such as air quality and bicyclist fatality rates. Officials also surveyed more than 1,000 people to learn more about biking habits and what they look for in a bike.

So, how bike-friendly is Texas? If you live in El Paso, very friendly. According to the report, El Paso is the 5th most bike-friendly city in the country; touting lots of sunshine for riders and a low amount of bicyclist fatalities.

Despite this, three Texas cities did rank on the list of the least bike-friendly cities in the country: Houston (1st worst), Fort Worth (9th worst) and San Antonio (10th worst).

Here’s how all Texas cities ranked (1 being the best and 30 being the worst):

El Paso – 5th

Austin – 16th

San Antonio – 21st

Fort Worth – 22nd

Houston – 30th

For the full report, visit ARRIS Composites.