LUBBOCK, Texas — August 9 marks Smokey Bear’s 79th birthday, said a press release. The national icon has been teaching millions of people how to prevent wildfires since 1944, and for his birthday, Texas A&M Forest Service asks to be extremely cautious with outdoor activities.

“The most common causes of wildfires during the summer are debris burning and equipment use,” said Karen Stafford, Texas A&M Forest Service Prevention Program Coordinator. “This includes parking in dry grass and dragging trailer chains.”

The press release said Smokey Bear recommends some tried and true practices to help prevent wildfires.

Be sure to check for burn bans in your county and any other outdoor burning restrictions. To check to see if Lubbock is under a burn ban, click here.

Avoid parking over or on dry grass. The heat from a vehicle can easily ignite the grass.

Never leave a cooking fire or campfire unattended and always make sure it’s completely out before leaving.

Ensure any trailer chains are not dragging on the road as it can create sparks.

If you witness suspicious behavior of arson, immediately call local authorities.

If you spot a wildfire, immediately contact local authorities.

Smokey Bear is the longest-running public service campaign in the United States, said the press release.

In celebration of Smokey’s 80th birthday in 2024, Texas A&M Forest Service launched a poster contest for Texas students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Entries must be received or postmarked by September 15, 2023. For more information, visit the contest’s website here.