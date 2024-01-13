AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you know that old Christmas trees can help fish?

On Friday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared videos on social media of recycled Christmas trees dumped into Granger Lake in Central Texas.

The department said the old Christmas trees help fish habitats and improve fishing as part of the Inland Fisheries Division program, which puts fish habitat structures at major reservoirs in Texas to help fish and “improve anglers’ catch rates.”

According to TPWD, Granger Lake’s main fish species are white bass, crappie and catfish.

TPWD said Austin-based Yeti helped collect the trees for this project.