LUBBOCK, Texas — Krispy Kreme on March 16 and March 17 is set to offer guests a free green O’riginal Donut when they wear green and visit a shop.

The offer is limited to one donut per guest per visit per day. The offer would be available in shop and drive thru only.

Krispy Kreme also announced their four specialty donuts for St. Patrick’s Day, that will “sham-rock” your world.

Golden Cookies & Kreme™ Doughnut: A golden cookie Kreme™ filled doughnut shell dipped in white icing and covered in golden cookie pieces and a gold sprinkle blend.

Hat O’ Gold Doughnut A chocolate iced doughnut decorated with a plaid green icing pattern and topped with a leprechaun hat sugar piece.

Golden Sprinkle Doughnut – An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in green icing and topped with a gold St. Patrick’s Day sprinkle blend.

Rainbow Kreme™ Filled Doughnut – An unglazed shell filled with Kreme™, topped with green icing and decorated with a rainbow sugar piece, vanilla buttercream, and gold coin sprinkles.

These donuts will also be available in a Good as Golden dozen pack at your local Krispy Kreme shop.