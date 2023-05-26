LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Bubba’s 33 is partnering with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for veterans, said a press release.

From Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, July 4, Bubba’s will donate $1 of every Patriot Burger purchased to Homes For Our Troops to reach a goal of $100,000 as a brand. One Lubbock guest will win free burgers for a year when entering at the restaurant, said the press release.

Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates custom homes to veterans that were severely injured in the line of duty. The organization has completed 354 homes with 76 projects still underway. Bubba’s and its parent company, Texas Roadhouse have raised more than $2 million to help build homes for veterans.

The Patriot Burger is available at Bubba’s from May 31 to July 4 only, said the press release. Guests are also invited to register to win a free burger every week for a year during this time.