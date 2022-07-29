LUBBOCK, Texas — Chick-fil-A in the South Plains Mall is celebrating 50 years and selling its chicken sandwich at 59 cents each on Saturday.

The store is selling its chicken sandwiches at the price it was 50 years ago.

“Our Support Center located in Atlanta, Georgia had to go through a ton of records to find that price … We had to go through some archives in the financial reporting area to find the price of the original chicken sandwich, which is quite a bit of a difference from what we currently sell our original chicken sandwich at now,” said Corie Howell, Chief Marketing Communications Officer at the Chick-fil-A in the South Plains Mall.

The location has been preparing for weeks.

“We definitely bought an extra chicken for sure. We want extra fries, because we’re assuming people are going to purchase fries as well. And then we bought extra buns, pickles — anything that has to do with like creating the sandwich.” Cole Welton, Executive Director at Chick-fil-A in the South Plains Mall, said.

Welton said they predict they will sell 600 to 900 chicken sandwhiches and have all hands on deck.

“We have currently scheduled 45 team members from across the Lubbock market to help us with their promotion tomorrow,” Howell said.

These .59 cent sandwiches are only for purchase at the South Plains Mall from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

RELATED STORY: South Plains Mall Chick-fil-A to sell $0.59 sandwiches