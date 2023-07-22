LUBBOCK, Texas – HubCity Slaps will host Lubbock’s first sticker event on August 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 4204 Boston Avenue, according to a Facebook event.

The event will feature eight Lubbock area artists selling stickers and other items. There will be an artist wall which will feature pieces from artists in the area.

The Lubbock Guardians will have photo opportunities at the event. Texas Terror Con will be giving out free stickers and will have a booth with information about the upcoming Texas Terror Con.

The event is free and open to the public, said the post.