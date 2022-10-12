WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in the southern part of the county north of State Highway 45 and MoPac Expressway Tuesday evening.

WCSO said a person working in the field discovered the remains, which are confirmed to be human. The remains have been there for a while, and currently, WCSO said there are “no apparent signs of criminal activity.”

WCSO said detectives will be working in the area throughout the day Wednesday. Deputies are asking people to stay away from the area while the investigation happens.

The remains will be taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for further processing, and investigators will work with other agencies to identify the remains.

Crime scene after human remains discovered north of SH 45 and MoPac (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Right now, it’s unclear what caused the death, WCSO.

The agency said it will provide updates once more information becomes available.