HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A human smuggler with an active warrant was taken into custody Sunday.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Los Indios Bridge on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The call was in reference to a man with an active warrant out of Kenedy County for human smuggling, a third-degree felony.

U.S. Customs Agents identified the man as Erick Gerardo Sanchez, 28. Sanchez was transported and booked into the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.