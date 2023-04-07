LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work on a bridge maintenance project that will make improvements to several I-27 bridges in Lubbock starting April 10.

Contractor Ti-Zak Concrete, Inc. is scheduled to begin work next week on a $1.77 million bridge project to make repairs and improvements to four bridges on I-27, at Yellow House Draw in Lubbock.

Also included in the project is the northbound I-27 bridge at Municipal Drive and the north and southbound I-27 frontage road bridges at Cesar Chavez Drive.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through work zones, since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic. Work on the Yellow House Draw bridges is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

Work will take place weather permitting.