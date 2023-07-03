LUBBOCK, Texas – July is known as Golf Cart Safety Awareness Month. Tim Siegel, Executive Director of Team Luke Hope For Minds addressed golf cart safety.

July was dedicated as Golf Cart Safety Awareness Month because Siegel’s late son, Luke was in a golf cart accident on July 28, 2015. Luke went into cardiac arrest and suffered severe brain damage due to his accident. Doctors said Luke would not be likely to move or speak for the rest of his life. Luke sadly passed away six years after his accident on August 19, 2021 due to COVID complications.

Siegel has dedicated himself to the nonprofit, Team Luke Hope For Minds. The organization started in 2018 and has served so many families. Team Luke Hope For Minds aims to improve children’s lives that live with a brain injury and provide support and education to their families.

Siegel said he is “not anti-golf carts,” but wants to educate people about the dangers of golf carts. Many people don’t know what kind of golf cart they have purchased, said Siegel. Modified golf carts are heavier, taller and faster golf carts that are more likely to tip.

Siegel expressed that there needs to be more safety precautions for golf carts. Although it’s not “cool,” Siegel said that wearing a helmet on golf carts can reduce the risk of injury. It is very easy to bump into a curb while driving a golf cart, Siegel said someone can fall out and hit their head. Siegel wants to remind parents and golf cart owners to teach drivers how they can be safe on golf carts.

Siegel recalled he has seen as many as six kids on a golf cart at a time which greatly increases their risk for injuries. He knows of many families that have loved ones pass or suffer injuries due to golf cart accidents. Siegel said “the situation could be lessened if parents could watch their kids to make sure they are safe.”

Team Luke Hope For Minds has granted half a million dollars in the last two years to families of traumatic brain injury patients and is on track to raise a million dollars this year, Siegel said. In addition to providing financial support, the organization provides resources to families such as counseling. Siegel said, “I always thought Luke would speak, now I am speaking through him.”