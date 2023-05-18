LEVELLAND, Texas — Margaret Golightly, the dispatch Communications Supervisor for the Levelland Police Department for Levelland retired on Thursday after 30 years on the job.

Golightly had the task of maintaining the division and the dispatchers, whether it be in-service training, paperwork, or responding to an emergency situation, according to the City of Levelland website.

She was born and raised in Levelland, and got her start in dispatching after doing oil dispatch in the Levelland area.

After promising Ted Holder, the former Police Chief of Levelland that she would stay as a dispatcher for five years, Golightly started her 30-year career.

“What better place to be involved then in assisting my community,” Golightly said.

Golightly said that in her 30 years of working as a dispatcher, she has learned that people really need each other. That people call dispatch when they just want someone to talk to.

“It’s not always bad, it’s not always horrible, and we do some good things. We have people in uniform that do some really good things,” Golightly said.

Golightly gave some advice on people that are just starting out as a dispatcher.

“Just being kind, that never changes. Just be attentive to people’s needs,” Golightly said.

Golightly wanted to thank everyone who has helped her during her 30 year career as a dispatcher.

“At the end of my rainbow, I found my pot of gold,” Golightly said.