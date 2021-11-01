‘I was humiliated’: mom with OnlyFans account says she can’t volunteer at child’s school

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Victoria Triece has two children, ages 5 and 10, at Sand Lake Elementary in Orange County.

She’s been volunteering for five years, but was told two weeks ago she could no longer donate her time or spend more time on campus with her kids.

She was told her occupation, working in the adult entertainment industry, was the reason why.

“Nobody has the right to judge what other people do for a living. I feel judged, and so isolated,” she said.

We’re only showing you images found on her public social media sites, not unlike what you might see at the beach.

However, she does have a private subscription page on the site OnlyFans, where she earns a living.

Someone sent images from that site to school administrators, leading to Triece’s dismissal.

“I was humiliated, and I should not, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does. I just love spending time with my kids and I have a great relationship with other parents and students,” she said.

Her attorney notified the district they intend to sue for at least $1 million.

“What authoritarian mentality allows somebody to point a discriminating finger at somebody and say we don’t approve of you and you can’t be around children. That becomes frightening,” attorney Mark NeJame said.

Triece passed a background check, required under the district’s ADDitions volunteer registration site, and has no criminal record.

Nowhere on the form WESH 2 reviewed does it ask for a person’s occupation.

Once notified of an impending lawsuit, Triece says district officials told her she could chaperone field trips, but may only supervise her own children.