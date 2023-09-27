LUBBOCK, Texas – Adventure Park announced it will have ice skating again for the 2023-24 holiday season. A social media post said the skating rink will be open every Friday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting November 24 and ending January 1.

The rink will be made from synthetic ice, the park said. Ice skates will be available to rent for sizes youth 8 to men’s size 15. Skate rental is required to participate, personal skates are allowed but must be approved for synthetic ice, Adventure Park said.

If you would like to see more information on how to purchase tickets