HOUSTON (CW39) CW39’s Sharron Melton interviewed the new Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel.

She was Miss Kemah and then Miss Houston and placed first runner up. She also competed for Miss Texas once and made first runner up, again. She found out she didn’t age out and was able to run for Miss Texas due to COVID-19.

Then she came back, competed and won the title of Miss Texas. Here, she shared her story with Sharron, who also coached her in the process.

The Fans asked for it and CW39 delivers!

This is the extended 26 minute interview with Houston, Texas, USA’s own R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss texas USA 2022.

She was the first Filipina-American woman to win the title of Miss Texas USA. She talked about her family, her journey to the crown, what she did to prepare, what she does in her spare time, why she loves being a sustainable and responsible environmentally friendly fashion designer and how she is helping survivors of domestic violence find new hope and new skills in life.

Now, she’s preparing for her next step in pageants, to compete for Miss USA! Stay tuned for more on CW39.