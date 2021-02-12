Illinois family drives 1,500 miles to adopt stray Odessa dog

ODESSA, Texas (ABC Big 2) – Thanks to the Shaffer family, Luke, an aging stray dog, now has a new home.

“When my wife saw that dog, she instantly loved it,” said David Shaffer, new owner of Luke.

The dog had been at the Odessa Animal Control waiting for someone to adopt him. Because of his age, which is guessed to be at least 10-years-old, the chances were slim.

“Seems like he has some trouble hearing,” said Shaffer. “But he’s a good dog.”

Through a Facebook post, David’s wife Erika saw the dog was available. She asked David to make the trek, not from a nearby town, but from Illinois. She stayed home to take care of their five children. The trip is about 1,500 miles one-way.

“She found out there are so many stray animals in Texas, it’s a real problem,” said Shaffer. “She said I think we should go.”

Shaffer drove with his daughter Lydia to pickup Luke on Thursday, and now is headed home.

“I can’t wait to get him a bath, get him cleaned up,” says Shaffer. “Get him comfy, get him a bone.”

Shaffer encourages more people to adopt older animals because, typically, they are forgotten.