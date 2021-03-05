Immigration correspondent discusses latest update on migrant influx

A U.S. Border Patrol agent on Feb. 22, 2021, drops off a family of migrants with very young children at the Humanitarian Respite Center in downtown McAllen, Texas. Only families with “tender age” children are being released and allowed into the interior, CBP officials say. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A confluence of immigration-related events is creating a surge of asylum-seekers in South Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a South Texas lawmaker said the situation is increasing so rapidly that additional U.S. Border Patrol agents are being sent to the area.

On Thursday, Rio Grande Valley Congressman Henry Cuellar released apprehension data currently taking place in the United States Border Patrol, Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Approximately 10,000 migrants have been apprehended within the last seven days and approximately 2,500 migrants have been apprehended within the last two days by Border Patrol agents.

On Wednesday, Cuellar spoke to Border Report correspondent Sandra Sanchez and said U.S. Border Patrol agents are being sent to the region to assist.

His comments prompted an outcry from Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who late Wednesday blamed the Biden administration on social media.

Sanchez spoke to CBS4 anchor Samantha Mesa live and discussed the recent developments of the migrant influx in the Southern Border.