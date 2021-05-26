Immigration correspondents discuss migrants’ crossing into Texas from refugee camps

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A group of 27 asylum-seekers who have been living in a tent encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande for over a year in Matamoros, Mexico, crossed into the United States on Thursday.

The migrants, all part of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program implemented in 2019, crossed at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas with the blessing of the U.S. government.

The bridge is just blocks from where the encampment is located. More than 1,000 migrants live at the encampment.

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, who is in charge of volunteer services for migrants, arrived with asylum-seekers at the Brownsville bus station.

“It’s so amazing to see after so long, seeing them suffer for them to be here now,” said Sister Norma Pimentel to KVEO.

Valley Central is bringing you all of the coverage from Thursday’s migrant crossing. Our immigration correspondent will provide updates and analysis live on our website and Facebook pages.