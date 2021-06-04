Improving drought conditions

HOUSTON (CW39) – Drought conditions have significantly improved throughout Southeastern Texas. The D0 D1 and D2 conditions that were in place at the start of March have all been lifted. These drier conditions really hurt farmers at the beginning of the Spring, especially out along the coastline.

From one end of the spectrum to the other… Palacious ended up having the rainiest May on record this year following the abnormally dry conditions that occurred in March.

Fast forward to the end of May and start of June… Rainy conditions prevailed throughout state causing river flooding and flash flooding throughout the state.

This week’s forecast is following that trend. A stormy weekend is in store, with rain totals adding up to 5-7″ possible in localized areas.