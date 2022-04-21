LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department talked about the biggest drug problems and how they are affecting the South Plains.

LPD tells EverthingLubbock.com that back in 2020 they did not seize any fentanyl. However, starting in 2021 is when cases started to show.

Captain Joshua Crouch with the LPD Special Operations Division said, in the first four months of 2022, the department has already seen a large amount of fentanyl.

“We’ve already seen six kilograms of fentanyl,” Crouch said. “Which is tremendous.”

Crouch also said that any drug abuse will spike up the volume of property crimes, violent crimes, and drive by shootings.

With that being said, a high amount of drug abuse comes with consequences that take a huge toll on the victims and the taxpayers.

“We have to deal with the jails — it costs money to run the jail, it costs money to feed those those inmates, it costs money to for medical, so it’s costing everybody in the community, when when those drugs are here.” Crouch said.

Crouch said the best way to help family and friends who are dealing with any drug activity is to get involved because you can help them make their first step.

RELATED STORY: 16 arrested in Garza County, DPS said, with Codeine and other drugs