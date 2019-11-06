Income tax ‘prohibition’ passes, plus election results for all 10 Texas propositions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans considered 10 statewide propositions Tuesday during the election.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. and below are details of how each proposition fared.

Proposition 1 – Did not pass

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.”

As of 10 p.m., 66% voted no and 34% voted yes with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Proposition 1 would have allowed a person to serve as more than one appointed or elected municipal judge, assuming the person was appointed to each of those positions.

Proposition 2 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.”

As of 10 p.m., 64% voted yes and 36% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Proposition 2 allows the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds to developing the water supply and sewer service in economically distressed areas. The total amount cannot exceed $200 million.

Proposition 3 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster.”

As of 10 p.m., 86% voted yes and 14% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

This proposition allows temporary tax exemptions for areas designated as government-declared disaster areas.

Proposition 4 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income”

As of 10 p.m., 77% voted yes and 23% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Proposition 4 puts a ban on enacting a personal income tax, and make it harder to remove the ban in the future.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement that passing Prop. 4 is a “victory for taxpayers across the Lone Star State.”

“This ban on such a disastrous tax will keep our economy prosperous, protect taxpayers, and ensure that Texas remains the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Abbott said.

The Center for Public Policy Priorities said in a statement Tuesday night that Texas’ Prop. 4 “Needlessly bans the Texas Legislature from adopting a state personal income tax.” Its CEO Ann Beeson called for Texas leaders to have a “thoughtful and open discussion” about revenue for the state and called for them to close corporate loopholes and “make sure everybody pays their fair share.”

“Proposition 4 was completely unnecessary, but more lawmakers wanted to score political points by putting this in front of voters rather than to make serious decisions about funding our future,” Beeson said in a statement.

Proposition 5 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes.”

As of 10 p.m., 87% voted yes and 13% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Under Proposition 5, sales tax from sporting goods goes towards the state Parks and Wildlife Department and the state Historical Commission. The current law allows lawmakers to use the funds for other purposes. The proposition would not allow for the decreased funding for parks, wildlife, and historical agencies to be more than 50%.

“Texans have demonstrated their love of our state parks and historic sites with a resounding vote of YES in favor of Proposition 5,” Joseph Fitzsimons, founder of the Texas Coalition for State Parks, said Tuesday night. “The passage of this proposition is important for maintaining, protecting and preserving the land in Texas that’s available for public enjoyment. This proposition was designed to create a positive impact on our environment, our culture and our way of life. The dedicated revenue for our parks and historic sites will ensure these Texas treasures are around for future generations to cherish and enjoy.”

Proposition 6 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.”

As of 10 p.m., 64% voted yes and 36% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Proposition 6 increases the maximum amount of bonds from $3 billion to $6 billion for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

“Texas can continue to serve as a world leader in cancer research and attract some of the most brilliant minds – including leading cancer research scientists and biotech companies – to fight this awful disease,” Texas Medical Association president David C. Fleeger, MD, said.

Progressive political group Progress Texas opposed the passage of the measure, arguing CPRIT needs more oversight on its expenditures.

“With this proposition passing, we want to make sure that the legislature creates some oversight over how our taxpayer dollars are being used to not only fund research— but to make sure it is being used adequately, that we know where the money is going,” advocacy director Sam Robles said.

Marina Hench, with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network supported the initiative.

“Because of CPRIT, people have access to prevention services, to screenings, to tobacco cessation, to lots of services that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to have, particularly in rural areas and especially urban communities that may not have access to healthcare,” Hench said.

Proposition 7 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.”

As of 10 p.m., 73% voted yes and 27% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Proposition 7 doubles the amount of funding the Texas General Land Office and State Board of Education can give to the Available School Fund from $300 million to $600 million each year.

Proposition 8 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.”

As of 10 p.m., 76% voted yes and 24% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Proposition 8 creates the Flood Infrastructure Fund. The Texas Water Development Board can use the funds for flood drainage, mitigation and control projects.

Proposition 9 – TBD

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.”

As of 10 p.m., 54% voted yes and 46% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Proposition 9 allows the legislature to exempt property taxes for precious metals held in precious metal depositories.

Proposition 10 – Passed

Ballot Title: “The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.”

As of 10 p.m., 94% voted yes and 6% voted no with 229 of 254 counties reporting.

Proposition 10 allows law enforcement to transfer retired service animals to a qualified caretaker with no fee.

