LUBBOCK, Texas – An impactful name in the Big 12 Conference, Brett Yormark is set to guest speak at the annual Red Raider Club kickoff luncheon on August 23 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, said a press release.

Yormark became the fifth commissioner of the Big 12 on August 1, 2022. Yormark was recognized as the most dynamic and innovative executives in sports and entertainment, said the press release.

“We’re pleased to welcome Commissioner Yormark to our annual Kickoff Luncheon,” Hocutt said. “In his short time leading our conference, Commissioner Yormark has pushed the Big 12 into a promising future, and I know Red Raider Nation will enjoy hearing his vision for our league moving forward.”

The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. following the start of the event at noon. Tickets for the event start at $25 each and can be purchased online here. Reservations are available for eight people and are available for $750 per group.