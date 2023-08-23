Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 23, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three Texas cities were named among the 50 most expensive cities to buy a house in the United States, according to a Scholaroo study.

Where does Lubbock stack up on the list? EverythingLubock.com took a look at the study and found Lubbock was ranked the tenth most expensive city in Texas, but ranked 121 in the country.

Austin was ranked the number one most expensive city in Texas and ranked 32 in the United States, followed by Dallas (34), then Arlington (41), Houston (52), Garland (57), El Paso (59), San Antonio (69), Fort Worth (84) Corpus Christi (93), and of course, Lubbock (121).

The study found that Lubbock was projected to have a 7.48% increase in home value for the next three years. The current median home value for Lubbock is $172,000. It is expected that the median home value in Lubbock will rise to $176,348 in 2024, $180,806 in 2025 and $185,376 in 2026.

The study ranked the cities by analyzing 152 cities throughout the United States. The cities were rated in four categories to determine their rank, median home value, average monthly household income, mortgage payment to monthly income ratio and median real estate taxes.

In the four categories, Lubbock was ranked 33 for medium home value, 95 for median household income, 59 in median real estate taxes and 62 for mortgage payment to monthly income ratio, according to the study.

To view the full study, click here.