LUBBOCK, Texas — Joseph Sheppard, a 13-year-old boy, picked up the skill of foraging from his dad when he was only six years old and continues to do it every day.

Sheppard said this is something he really loves to do.

“My dad started a failure about eight years ago and foraging was part of it. When I got handed my first piece of steel, I knew I just had to do it.” Sheppard said.

Sheppard told Everythinglubbock.com that most boys at his age just want to be like their dad.

“So I just did it cause my dad.” Sheppard said.

Sheppard said this is more than just a hobby for him.

“And hopefully I can bring it to like an international skill set.” Sheppard said.