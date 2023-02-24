LUBBOCK, Texas — The Walmart on 114th Street & Quaker Avenue Lubbock celebrated Black history month as they invited several local black owned business and organizations to be showcased.

This Walmart created a culture, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee in 2023, the purpose was to give back to the community and to show support.

“I think that if Walmart can take a step in this direction, then it should be so much easier for others to do the same, because it’s really a big deal.” Jada Taylor, artist, said.

On Friday, the committee decided to donate to two non-profits that are continuously giving back

“…Two grant presentation checks for the $1000 each to 100 Black Men of West TX and Women of the 100.” Tim Fitzhugh, store manager, said.

At the celebration, Walmart also honored historical figure, Doris Miller.

“Doris Miller [was] from Waco, TX, and he was the first black recipient of the Navy Cross due to the Pearl Harbor attacks.” Fitzhugh, said.

Fitzhugh said this was a special recognition because Miller’s niece is on of their associates and is a 17 year Walmart veteran.

“The US Navy is constructing a $13 billion aircraft carrier to be named after Doris Miller, the USS Doris Miller, which is the the 1st in in his name.” Fitzhugh, said.