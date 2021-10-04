It’s National Taco Day. On a Monday? Um …

Lobster tacos are served at Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar during the 12th annual Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits of Nevada at Caesars Palace on May 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appetit)

(NEXSTAR) – What the what? It’s National Taco Day. But it’s not Tuesday!

This year, the holiday falls on Monday, not #TacoTuesday, the weekday dedicated to the Mexican dish.

Taco enthusiasts took to social media Monday to express their confusion:

#NationalTacoDay 🌮



How is this not on a Tuesday?! pic.twitter.com/eFQB4PQNmn — City of Oviedo Rec and Parks (@OviedoRecNParks) October 4, 2021

According to nationaltacoday.com, the word “taco” is the “Mexican equivalent of the English word sandwich.” It said that last year, Americans consumed more than 4.5 billion tacos.

“That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back,” the website stated.

National Day Calendar, which said the holiday began in 2009, stated that to enjoy the popular dish, “it doesn’t have to be Tuesday, so get out and enjoy your favorite.”

And there are folks on social media who agree with that bright-sided viewpoint.

#NationalTacoDay feels wrong to be on a Monday.



I'm still going to get tacos though! pic.twitter.com/GPkyYqdRnw — Shannon Smith (@SmithTVNews) October 4, 2021

Incidentally, Monday is also National Vodka Day.

“National Vodka Day recognizes a popular beverage used in a variety of cocktails and mixed drinks,” stated National Day Calander. “Explore your options on October 4th and raise a toast to the celebration.”

According to the website, a variety of substances are distilled to make vodka, resulting in “diverse types of vodka,” including grain, potato, fruit and sugar vodkas. Products sold as vodka in the U.S. must have an alcoholic content of at least 30%.

For some who like to indulge in both vodka and tacos, it’s quite the holiday twofer, with some calling it the “Best Monday ever!”