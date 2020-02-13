Jahmi’us Ramsey’s mom loses almost everything in house fire, TTU posts GoFundMe

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech Basketball took to Twitter to ask for help for one of its freshman stars.
In the Twitter post, they said Falisha Bryant, the mother of freshman guard Jahmis’us Ramsey, had suffered a devastating house fire. The post said early assessments are indicating that she has lost most of her possessions.
The GoFundMe is being organized by Senior Associate Athletics Director Jonathan Botros, according to the donation page.
The page also says that people can help by donating at any Texas Tech Federal Credit Union location.