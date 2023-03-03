EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School district police in coordination with El Paso Police department were investigating a situation that placed Jefferson High School on lockdown.

EPISD released the following statement: “Can confirm that, out of an abundance of caution, Jefferson/Silva entered a lockdown protocol a little before 9:15 a.m. today while El Paso ISD Police and El Paso Police Department officers investigate a situation on the campus. The campus is currently in a hold protocol. Students and staff are currently safe. We ask that parents do not go to the campus at this time. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Jefferson High School. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM Jefferson High School. Photo: Miguel Paredes – KTSM

KTSM was investigating to bring updated information in this incident.

EPISD said in an update, “A lockdown protocol that was enacted out of an abundance of caution at Jefferson/Silva High School at approximately 9:10 a.m. was lifted at approximately 10:20 a.m. The lockdown was prompted by an investigation that El Paso ISD Police and El Paso Police Department officers conducted on the campus.”

“As a precaution, El Paso ISD Police will remain present on the campus and are in communication with local law enforcement and first response agencies. Providing secure environments for our students and staff remains our highest priority.”