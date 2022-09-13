LUBBOCK, Texas– Dozens of employers set up shop at the Workforce Solutions job fair on Tuesday, several hoping to make up for staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

“We have 65 employers here today that are trying to fill 1,400 jobs, so that’s a good event,” said Danny Soliz, Director of Business Development for Workforce Solutions.

Held on Tuesday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, the job fair saw more than 300 job seekers in attendance.

“When you’re unemployed, hope is all you got. I applied for one or two, and then I got some brochures to inform myself before I apply online,” said Osvaldo Del Valle, Jr.

His dream is to become a filmmaker, but since he’s unemployed, “I’ll take anything that can at least bring a paycheck.”

The businesses and organizations that spoke with everythinglubbock.com said they are looking for hard-working and motivated candidates. Even if you don’t have experience in an industry, many employers said they offer on-the-job training.

Job seekers, on the other hand, said they are looking for opportunities to advance from within companies and that pay more than the minimum.

Tammy Cardenas, Senior Recruiter for VXI, said she hired someone soon after the event began, and she will hire as many more as she can find, as long as they are willing to try.

“We can teach the skill. Unfortunately, we don’t have a course for the will. You just come with that already, but if you have [the will], we will sharpen up your skills and get you get you going,” Cardenas explained.

If you missed this job fair, Workforce Solutions will host another on November 10th from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. While the event is tailored to help veterans find work, it is open to all job seekers in the community.