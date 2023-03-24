LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Independent School District and The United Family are to host job fairs on Saturday, March 25.

At the Lubbock ISD job fair, there will be several district departments and all districts campuses will be presented at the event to provide information about a variety of job opportunities. This year’s event is to include all positions in Lubbock ISD and with their contract partners.

Representatives will be available to answer questions about alternative certification options and adjunct instructor positions for any attendees interested in pursuing a career in education.

The event will be from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. in the Monterey High School cafeteria, 3211 47th Street.

The United Family will also be hosting a job fair that will include all United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos across Lubbock.

All stores will be hiring for a variety of positions, applicants with experience in either food service or bakery are encouraged to highlight that during the application process. All positions will have access to benefits of the United Family like grocery discounts, college saving opportunities, insurance options and more.

Applicants can text one of the following codes to 433-00 to apply beforehand: “UNITEDJOBS, “MARKETSTREETJOBS”, “AMIGOSJOBS”. Applicants can also just show up to the job fair for on the spot interviews.

The job fair schedule is below:

• All stores – Friday, March 24 – 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

• All stores – Saturday, March 25 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.