Joe Trevino Band to perform at Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE)– The Joe Trevino Band will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Joe Trevino is a native-born Texan. Joe has always loved music, from classical opera to his all-time favorite, country. He is inspired by Mac Davis, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and Elvis Presley.

Joe started his singing at a young age performing for family and friends. He headed out east and sang at the Nashville Palace three times. He lived in San Antonio and played the Market Square at the small stages, and then hit the main stage opening up for bigger acts. Now in Lubbock he plays regularly around the area.

Joe Trevino is making a name in the West Texas area. The songs in the music player, “She Keeps My Dreams Alive” and “Give Me a Chance” were recorded at the Augie Myers Studios in Bulverde, with “The Texas Tornados.” In Joe’s words, “It was such an awesome privilege to have met and worked with such a professional group.”

The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B. Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20th – August 19th. A cash bar will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is free!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to view the Buddy Holly collection and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., FastSigns, CovenantHealth, Latino Lubbock, Ambrosia Catering, Visit Lubbock, Betenbough Homes, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., King FM 105.7, Brad Green, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Cecilia Contreras-Diaz at Cdiaz@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

No outside beverages, chairs, or picnic blankets will be permitted. Any policies will be enforced at the gate. For Summer Showcase FAQs, information on scheduled food truck vendors, and more, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2021.

