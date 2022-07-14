LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s new Head Coach, Joey McGuire, made comments Thursday at Day two of the Big 12 Media Days expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming football season.

This followed the new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark declaring the league ‘open for business’ Wednesday, which was the first day of the Big 12 Football Media Days.

“I do think that the Big 12 will look different,” McGuire said. “I think we have a great opportunity to just make our conference even stronger.”

When asked to elaborate on how a new facility could be a “game-changer” for the team, McGuire said the new facility showed they were serious about their athletics at the university and are “serious about being the best of the best.”

McGuire indicated that the Red Raider fanbase had been nothing short of supportive since his announcement as head coach.

“You know my daughter’s a Red Raider and I thought I knew what the alumni and the fans. You know I felt their passion. I thought I did, until I became the head coach and I’ve never seen anything like it,” McGuire said. “The love for that university is absolutely incredible.”

Regarding the upcoming season, McGuire said, “We’re gonna put ourselves in a really good position to be apart of something special.”