LUBBOCK, Texas – A representative from Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill, Matt Jordan, told EverythingLubbock.com that the new Lubbock restaurant is hiring and will open soon.

Jordan said the restaurant is targeting next week to open. Johnny Fab’s is hiring for all positions servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, dishwashers and hostess, Jordan said.

Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill will have “a retro feel” as well and a variety menu with “a little bit of Tex Mex.” The restaurant will be located at 11605 Slide Road.

Jordan said, “Johnny Fabs is looking forward to serving south Lubbock in the very near future.”

Johnny Fab’s Cadillac Grill is owned by the Jordan Restaurant Group which currently owns Teddy Jack’s, Ike’s Woodfire Grill, and Cujo’s.