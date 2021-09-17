Juarez in brief: Juarez Fair is back on; city surpasses 1,000 homicides

The Juarez Fairs is expected to return for the first time since 2019. (Aaron Montes/KTSM)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The City of Juarez has decided to go ahead with its annual open-air entertainment fair, which has been called off twice due to COVID-19 concerns, Mexican media report.

Feria Juarez is taking place Sept. 23 (next Thursday) through Oct. 10 at the fairgrounds on Plaza de la Mexicanidad around the Big Red X south of the Bridge of the Americas.

The fair was called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Former Mayor Armando Cabada scheduled it for Aug. 12-29 this year but called it off due to widespread opposition from community groups, the medical and business community.

City officials said health protocols like social distancing, the wearing of masks and the use of hand sanitizer will be strictly enforced.

Juarez tallies 1,009 homicides in 2021

Juarez police on Friday located the body of a man wrapped inside a blanket, his head showing signs of trauma, local media reported.

The finding in the Mezquital neighborhood brings the murder tally to 1,009 so far this year in this border city where two major cartels are at war not only for drug-staging areas into the United States, but for the growing market of domestic drug sales.

Eighty-nine percent of the murder are drug-related, El Diario reported.