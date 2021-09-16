Judge: Texas is to blame for foster care neglect, failures

AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge has accused Texas leaders for failing to act on her orders to fix the chronic foster care neglect.

Tuesday’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Janis Graham Jack was the latest development as the state struggles to implement reforms Jack ordered as she presides over a 2011 class-action lawsuit against Family and Protective Services alleging children were held in unsafe conditions.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner acknowledged that case workers “are not adequate” for the tasks they’re assigned.

The number of foster children has hovered around 400 since June.

Jack said she wants to coordinate with the plaintiffs and the state to find solutions in Texas’ foster care system but would like the governor’s “blessing” before proceeding.