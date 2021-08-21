July’s fastest-selling car in each state

(ISEECARS.COM) — The global microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales, as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply, forcing dealers to maintain tight inventory levels. Demand for new cars has continued to outpace supply, with new cars selling nearly a week faster than in June, while demand for used cars has plateaued as used cars are selling slightly slower over the same period.
Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in July 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:
Fastest-Selling New Cars by State
What were July’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – July 2021
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|4.1
|Alaska
|Ram Pickup 1500 Classic
|16.3
|Arizona
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|1.8
|Arkansas
|Toyota 4Runner
|5.0
|California
|Lexus RX 450h
|5.5
|Colorado
|Kia Telluride
|4.2
|Connecticut
|Ford Bronco
|7.8
|Delaware
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|7.6
|Florida
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|4.0
|Georgia
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|5.1
|Hawaii
|Hyundai Palisade
|3.9
|Idaho
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|9.6
|Illinois
|Honda CR-V Hybrid
|5.6
|Indiana
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|4.4
|Iowa
|Hyundai Palisade
|6.3
|Kansas
|Kia Telluride
|1.0
|Kentucky
|Kia Telluride
|6.3
|Louisiana
|Toyota 4Runner
|5.8
|Maine
|Hyundai Tucson
|9.1
|Maryland
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|3.3
|Massachusetts
|Toyota 4Runner
|7.5
|Michigan
|Toyota Prius
|4.6
|Minnesota
|Kia Seltos
|2.2
|Mississippi
|Hyundai Palisade
|3.7
|Missouri
|Kia Carnival
|4.2
|Montana
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|14.6
|Nebraska
|Nissan Rogue Sport
|11.4
|Nevada
|Chevrolet Equinox
|2.5
|New Hampshire
|Kia Carnival
|6.1
|New Jersey
|Chevrolet Corvette
|3.9
|New Mexico
|Nissan Sentra
|4.8
|New York
|Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
|5.7
|North Carolina
|Lexus RX 450h
|4.3
|North Dakota
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|11.1
|Ohio
|Nissan Pathfinder
|6.0
|Oklahoma
|Toyota RAV4
|4.2
|Oregon
|Subaru Crosstrek
|5.3
|Pennsylvania
|Chevrolet Corvette
|6.6
|Rhode Island
|Chevrolet Equinox
|1.5
|South Carolina
|Subaru Outback
|4.9
|South Dakota
|Ram Pickup 1500 Classic
|8.4
|Tennessee
|Hyundai Palisade
|4.8
|Texas
|Chevrolet Corvette
|3.4
|Utah
|Subaru Crosstrek
|3.8
|Vermont
|Toyota RAV4 Prime
|3.4
|Virginia
|Kia Telluride
|6.1
|Washington
|Kia Carnival
|6.9
|West Virginia
|Toyota 4Runner
|5.5
|Wisconsin
|Infiniti QX50
|3.7
|Wyoming
|Ford Bronco Sport
|13.6
- The fastest-selling new car in the most states is a three-way tie among the Hyundai Palisade, Kia Telluride, and Toyota 4Runner. Each vehicle is the fastest-selling new vehicle in four states.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 35 states.
- Hybrid cars are the fastest sellers in 11 states.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Chevrolet Equinox SUV in Rhode Island at 1.5 days.
Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:
|Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – July 2021
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Ford Expedition Max
|15.7
|Alaska
|Jeep Renegade
|21.9
|Arkansas
|Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid
|8.2
|Arizona
|Subaru Crosstrek
|18.4
|California
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|15.1
|Colorado
|Tesla Model 3
|12.9
|Connecticut
|Toyota 4Runner
|21.1
|Delaware
|Jeep Compass
|16.6
|Florida
|Tesla Model 3
|13.7
|Georgia
|Volkswagen Golf
|18.4
|Hawaii
|BMW X3
|17.8
|Iowa
|Audi Q5
|18.7
|Idaho
|Tesla Model 3
|14.9
|Illinois
|Kia Sedona
|19.1
|Indiana
|Subaru Crosstrek
|18.4
|Kansas
|Toyota Highlander
|17.6
|Kentucky
|Infiniti QX80
|17.4
|Louisiana
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|14.2
|Massachusetts
|Nissan Altima
|30.1
|Maryland
|Tesla Model 3
|11.4
|Maine
|Toyota Prius
|14.1
|Michigan
|Alfa Romeo Stelvio
|15.0
|Minnesota
|MINI Countryman
|4.2
|Missouri
|Chevrolet Suburban
|22.1
|Mississippi
|Toyota Prius
|14.0
|Montana
|Subaru Crosstrek
|18.7
|North Carolina
|Chevrolet Suburban
|16.3
|North Dakota
|Toyota Camry Hybrid
|11.4
|Nebraska
|Chrysler Pacifica
|22.4
|New Hampshire
|GMC Yukon XL
|15.0
|New Jersey
|Subaru Crosstrek
|16.0
|New Mexico
|Lexus LX 570
|5.5
|Nevada
|Tesla Model 3
|13.4
|New York
|Dodge Durango
|21.5
|Ohio
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|16.0
|Oklahoma
|Hyundai Veloster
|18.3
|Oregon
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|15.9
|Pennsylvania
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|17.7
|Rhode Island
|Hyundai Elantra
|16.3
|South Carolina
|Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
|14.0
|South Dakota
|GMC Terrain
|20.4
|Tennessee
|Porsche Macan
|17.2
|Texas
|Tesla Model 3
|11.6
|Utah
|Tesla Model 3
|18.6
|Virginia
|Audi Q5
|21.3
|Vermont
|BMW 4 Series
|14.5
|Washington
|BMW I3
|15.9
|Wisconsin
|Subaru Forester
|21.7
|West Virginia
|Toyota Prius
|13.3
|Wyoming
|Toyota RAV4
|18.8
- The Tesla Model 3 is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with seven.
- In second place is the Subaru Crosstrek, which is the fastest-seller in four states.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 27 states.
- The fastest-selling used car across all states is the MINI Countryman in Minnesota at 4.2 days.
- Electric vehicles are the fastest sellers in nine states, and hybrid vehicles are the fastest sellers in 8 states.
Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is not expected to be replenished until the beginning of 2022, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale. Consumers who have the option to wait may be able to find better new car incentives and lower used car prices once the market stabilizes.
More from iSeeCars.com:
- Which States Buy the Most Expensive Cars?
- iSeeCars Best Cars Rankings
- How to Buy a Used Car
About iSeeCars.com
iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $306 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, July’s Fastest-Selling Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.
(Information from iSeeCars.com via the Nexstar Media Wire)