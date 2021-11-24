Jury reaches verdict in Ahmaud Arbery case, all 3 men found guilty

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury in Georgia reached a verdict Wednesday afternoon in the case against three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. All three men were found guilty of murdering Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan all faced nine charges for the death of Arbery. Not all of the men were found guilty of all nine charges but all three were found guilty of murder in one form or another.

All three faced one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

During the trial, the prosecution argued the three men provoked the confrontation that led to the death of Arbery, while the defense argued the men acted in self-defense.

