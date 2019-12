MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A mailman jumped into action on Sunday morning when a fire started in the engine of his delivery truck.

The Osawatomie Fire Department said around 11 A.M. the engine of a mail truck caught fire on West 399th Street and Plum Creek Road just south of Osawatomie.

The mailman was able to safely escape the truck, and he got all of the packages out too. His quick thinking may have just saved Christmas for some Kansas families.