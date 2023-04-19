LUBBOCK, Texas – The Levelland Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release on Wednesday the winners for the Keep Levelland Beautiful art contest.
There were twelve winners out of 275 entries from six campuses, said the press release.
Winners:
Levelland Intermediate School
1st Adrianna Saldivar
2nd Consuelo Valderas
3rd Alize Gonzales
Levelland Middle School
1st Kyleigh Pompa
2nd Alimaquel Reeves
3rd Amberly Samarron
South Elementary
1st Temperence Faith Cencino Chapa
ABC
1st Dylan Barron
2nd Celestina Vargas
3rd Maddi Montemayor
Capitol Elementary School
1st Landon Rodriguez
2nd Brooklyn Escobar
The press release said winners received food coupons to McDonalds, Mosaics Coffee Shop and Swackhammers, Darrel and Barrel and Take Care of Texas Stickers and Keep Levelland Beautiful Candy. Congratulations to all the winners.