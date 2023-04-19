LUBBOCK, Texas – The Levelland Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release on Wednesday the winners for the Keep Levelland Beautiful art contest.

There were twelve winners out of 275 entries from six campuses, said the press release.

Winners:

Levelland Intermediate School

1st Adrianna Saldivar

2nd Consuelo Valderas

3rd Alize Gonzales

Levelland Middle School

1st Kyleigh Pompa

2nd Alimaquel Reeves

3rd Amberly Samarron

South Elementary

1st Temperence Faith Cencino Chapa

ABC

1st Dylan Barron

2nd Celestina Vargas

3rd Maddi Montemayor

Capitol Elementary School

1st Landon Rodriguez

2nd Brooklyn Escobar

The press release said winners received food coupons to McDonalds, Mosaics Coffee Shop and Swackhammers, Darrel and Barrel and Take Care of Texas Stickers and Keep Levelland Beautiful Candy. Congratulations to all the winners.