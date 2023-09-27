LEVELLAND, Texas — Houston-based Apache Corporation provided 450 five-gallon trees to the Keep Levelland Beautiful program in Levelland.

Fifty trees will be planted in the city tree farm and 150 trees will be planted on the campuses of Levelland ISD and at South Plains College, according to a press release.

A press release said the remaining 250 trees will be handed out to the Levelland community on October 18 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Civic Center. Free pickup will be for anyone with a 79336 zip code and ID must be shown, according to a press release.

The City Parks Department and Keep Levelland Beautiful volunteers will be available to answer questions on planting the trees.