Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to another cop

In this photo provided by the Independence Police Department shows Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans. Authorities say Madrid-Evans who was still in training after graduating from the police academy in July has died after being shot by a wanted man who opened fire on officers and was also killed. The Independence, Mo., Police Department announced late Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, that Blaize Madrid-Evans died following the Wednesday morning shooting. (AP Photo/Independence Police Dept.).

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need.

Twenty-two-year-old Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who graduated from the police academy just two months ago, was fatally shot by a suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect also died in the shootout.

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield Officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney.

Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in June 2020, and his kidneys began to fail in June.

Priebe’s family learned on Friday that they were a match, and the transplant was performed Saturday in St. Louis.