Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to another cop

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by the Independence Police Department shows Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans. Authorities say Madrid-Evans who was still in training after graduating from the police academy in July has died after being shot by a wanted man who opened fire on officers and was also killed. The Independence, Mo., Police Department announced late Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, that Blaize Madrid-Evans died following the Wednesday morning shooting. (AP Photo/Independence Police Dept.).

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need.

Twenty-two-year-old Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who graduated from the police academy just two months ago, was fatally shot by a suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect also died in the shootout.

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield Officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney.

Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in June 2020, and his kidneys began to fail in June.

Priebe’s family learned on Friday that they were a match, and the transplant was performed Saturday in St. Louis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar