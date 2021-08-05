Killeen man indicted on manslaughter charges in June 2020 death

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned a manslaughter indictment against a Killeen man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in June 2020.

Sean T Bordelon was arrested in May of this year as the investigation unfolded.

Christopher McWhorter was shot when a weapon discharged as two men were wrestling on the ground early on the morning of June 1, 2020 in the 600 block of West Green Avenue in Killeen.

The arrest affidavit stated that Bordelon said as the two struggled he took the weapon out of the holster on his hip, took out the magazine and while the two were wrestling, the gun went off.

The affidavit said that earlier in the morning the two men had been discussing fixing vehicles when Bordelon had become angry at McWhorter and had left the house, with the soon to be victim following him.

A witness said she had been looking for the men when she heard screaming and saw them on the ground with both grabbing the firearm.

The witness said she told the men to give her the gun but then heard a gunshot.

She called 9-1-1 and when police arrived they found the two men on the ground with one trying to give CPR to the other.

The affidavit stated Killeen police recovered the firearm and a separated magazine within apparent arm’s reach of where the two men had been struggling.

Christopher McWhorter later died while in surgery at Darnall Army Medical Center.