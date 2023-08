LUBBOCK, Texas – Johnny Hardwick, a voice actor from King of the Hill and Texas Tech graduate was found dead on Tuesday, August 8.

Texas Tech confirmed Hardwick graduated from the university with a B.A. in Journalism.

Hardwick played the voice of Dale Gribble and was in all but one of King of the Hill’s 259 episodes.

Hardwick was found dead in his Texas home after a welfare check, according to TMZ. No foul play was suspected, TMZ said there was no cause of death provided.