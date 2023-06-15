LUBBOCK, Texas – Nexstar’s 2023 “Founders Day of Caring” will take place Friday, June 16 and three Lubbock businesses will benefit.

Nexstar, which is the owner of KAMC and KLBK, is the largest television company in the United States. In 2016, Perry Sook, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman and CEO established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring.” During the third week of June every year, employees at each Nexstar station are given paid time-off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their community.

At KAMC and KLBK, employees will be volunteering at High Point Village, YWCA and Haven Animal Care Shelter on Friday.

This year, Nexstar is celebrating 27 years since its founding. The company aims to make the community a better place through celebrating Founder’s Day every year, said the press release.

You can see a list of some of the nonprofit and public service organizations Nexstar has helped here. In 2022, more than 4,200 Nexstar employees volunteered nearly 17,00 hours of service throughout the company’s 116 stations, said the press release.