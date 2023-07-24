LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center staff found two knives under the toilet of an inmate’s cell on Sunday, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said the officer was given a piece of paper with two home made knives taped to it. The knives were made of metal, the report said. LCJJC staff said the knife was made from a binder, the report said. The knife had sharpened points on the ends and handles made from orange string wrapped around the knife, the report said the .

There was a piece of black rubber on the knife, the report said. LCJJC staff said the rubber was removed from the window in the cell and was used to stick the knives under the toilet, according to the report.

The juvenile suspect was charged with Deadly Weapon in Penal Institution, said the report.

The suspect was not named in the report due to them being a minor.